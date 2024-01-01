Surprise of proportions! Who is the richest Romanian than Ion Ţiriac. The ad that turns all the charts upside down

#Surprise #proportions #richest #Romanian #Ion #Ţiriac #turns #charts #upside

Who is the richest Romanian than Ion Ţiriac

Ion Ţiriac has a fortune of 2.1 billion dollars

In the Forbes Top, Daniel Dineş is the richest Romanian (2.8 billion dollars)

“Now, if he sells what he has, Gigi gets over a billion euros. Cash, yes! I think he’s there, fighting with him. He has several properties Șiriac, he has done miracles. He also knows how to have fun, with planes, these, he goes hunting. Gigi has no fun, nothing! What is his only pastime? Football! Otherwise, he has nothing.

He only lives in dogma. He has nothing but religious joy. He has no other joys. And sports. If he quits football, listen to me, he won’t last 5 years. He knows this thing, it gives him adrenaline, hope for life. These results, you go up, you go down”, said Dragomir, quoted by fanatik.ro.

In the list compiled by Americans from Forbes, Ţiriac is in second place among Romanians (2.1 billion dollars), the one who surpassed him being Daniel Dineş (2.8). The other Romanian billionaires are Dragoş Paval (1.7), Ion Stoica (1.2), Andrei Paval and Matei Zaharia (1.2).

Ion Ţiriac, the investment of 2024 in Romania

Ion Ţiriac will make the investment of 2024 in Romania. The announcement was made by Braşov City Hall, which claims that the Ion Ţiriac Foundation will pay for the construction of a sports complex in Braşov, composed of an ice rink and a sports base, which can reach 4 million euros.

Șiriac will thus pay for the land where the complex will be built, as well as all the construction costs. The Romanian billionaire will not ask the state for anything, but he sets a condition that can bring a major change in Romanian sports: the ice rink should be intended for children, who can become the future champions of Romania.

“The Țiriac Foundation will buy a plot of land, the Țiriac Foundation will invest in the construction of an ice rink, the Țiriac Foundation will invest in the equipment of this rink and also in the subsequent renovations. The municipality will ensure the operational expenses necessary for the functioning and also an organizational framework for the children of Brasov, so that they have access to qualified coaches, equipment and carry out their ice sports training in an organized framework, whether we are talking about hockey or about figure skating.

These are the objectives from which we started in collaboration with the Țiriac Foundation. What the Țiriac Foundation requested was that this rink should be mainly for children and juniors, and we make sure that we do these things not only today, but also for decades to come”, said Mayor Allen Coliban.