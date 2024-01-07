Surprise resignation at Digi 24. The famous TV presenter who left the station after 12 years

#Surprise #resignation #Digi #famous #presenter #left #station #years

The TV presenter Oana Zamfir announced on social platforms that she has terminated the collaboration with the TV station where she has worked for the last 12 years, Digi 24. The journalist confessed that it was not at all easy for her to make such a decision. However, a new chapter of his media career will soon begin.

After exactly 12 years and one month, an important chapter of Oana Zamfir’s career in the Romanian media is coming to an end. The TV presenter announced on social platforms that she is leaving Digi 24, the place where she has presented news and moderated many shows for the last decade or so.

Before working at Digi 24, after completing the courses at the Faculty of Journalism and Communication Sciences, within the University of Bucharest, Oana Zamfir worked at Bucharest FM, which belongs to Public Radio, in the news section and was the producer of the morning weekend.

What shows has he presented in the last decade

He then joined the team of journalists at Digi 24. In his early days at the aforementioned television station, he presented the weekend news. Two years later, Oana Zamfir became the presenter of the evening news and the moderator of a debate show, broadcast on weekdays.

Oana Zamfir was the host of famous shows from Digi 24, among which we mention: the Oscar Awards Gala, broadcast for five years, editions organized at FITS (Sibiu International Theater Festival), the Ca-n filme show, the Open Scene project .

“After 12 years and exactly one month, a chapter ends. In the last 12 years, Digi 24 has been my home, school, family. It was the place where I grew up, where I found my friends, where I learned and made mistakes and learned again”, said Oana Zamfir about her experience at Digi 24.

Thousands of hours of hard news, soft news, infotainment, set, field, live, recorded, news, news alert, breaking news, special editions, interviews with famous personalities – Oana Zamfir has gone through all the variants, through all the colors, through many stages of his career right before the eyes of the viewers.

“I was very happy to have kept some of my work on TV, from the first official photo taken at Digi 24, to the last diary presented live. (…) Editors, producers, operators, directors, colleagues in directing, editing – they are the ones without whom my journey in television would not have looked like this”, noted Oana Zamfir, in a message published on social platforms.

What Oana Zamfir said about the new job

The former Digi 24 TV presenter thanked all those who had a good word for her throughout her 12 years on television, as well as those who were tougher, those who “put up with her”, such as and to those who understood her in her bad moments. And he continued:

“You, thank you for your time, thoughts and attention. After 12 years and one month, I close one chapter with emotion and begin another with joy, about which I can’t wait to tell you… in a few hours”.

