Surprise, the Trumpians accept a compromise (to save the Pentagon) – Corriere.it

It’s a bit of good news: even if Republican parliamentarians are under the hegemony of Donald Trump, they can accept compromises, make concessions, and reach bipartisan agreements with their Democratic colleagues. This is how the Chamber of Deputies in Washington released the new defense budget, equal to 886 billion dollars. In addition to the details of such an important military spending maneuver in these times, the story may suggest a glimmer of hope for the future. In particular regarding an issue that looms over the 2024 presidential election: could Donald Trump’s victory mean that America leaves NATO? I deal with this question (dramatic for Europe) in more detail in my Global newsletter which subscribers will receive tomorrow.

After the final vote of the House, the new Pentagon budget will be on Joe Biden’s table for the president’s signature and entry into force. The law finances salary increases for the military (+5.2%) and a series of new investments to try to keep up with the rearmament underway in China and Russia. Among the many expenditure items there are funds for nuclear-powered submarines to be supplied to Australia as part of the new Aukus defense device (triangle with the United Kingdom as third partner) to contribute to the containment of Chinese expansionism in Indo-Pacific and the defense of Taiwan from aggression. There are appropriations for hypersonic missiles and the modernization of the nuclear arsenal. None of these spending items were truly controversial in themselves.

Yet there was a risk that the defense budget would be blocked by the Republicans. Why? Under the leadership of the new Speaker of the House, the Trumpian Mike Johnson, the most radical component of the majority party wanted to use the approval of the budget law to cancel a series of politically correct or woke programs that the left has imposed on the armed forces: supervisory commissions on Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI) which impose special benefits for ethnic or sexual minorities; assistance and aid for soldiers who want to change sex, or even hospitality offered at drag shows inside military bases. Even the American armed forces are – as we can see – the theater of those cultural or value wars that are raging in the rest of US society.

But if the Trumpians had hardened their demands, the Pentagon risked running out of funds, forced into a temporary exercise. In the end the right agreed to give up many of its demands so as not to deny resources to national defense. Republican deputies were content to get only a small part of what they wanted: the woke bureaucracy of the Dei commissions remains but will have a ceiling on salaries; The controversial Critical Race Theory (an extremist version of anti-racism) will not be taught on military bases. Republicans also got an investigation into how Ukraine spends American aid. With these compromises, the new law passed with a large majority – 310 against 118 votes – and had the support of a majority of both Republican and Democratic deputies. On the Ukrainian topic: the 110 billion dollars of the new tranche of aid to Kiev remain outside of this ordinary Pentagon budget. There is still an ongoing tug of war over this. In this case it seems that it is Biden and his party who are giving signs of flexibility. Republicans are willing to vote for further aid to Ukraine as long as the Biden Administration adopts more restrictive measures against illegal immigration. Their motto: it is fine to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression but only if we are capable of also defending our borders from illegal entry.

Biden is preparing a series of concessions, both because he wants to save the aid package for Ukraine and because illegal immigration alarms part of his own electorate. They are small signals, the importance of which should not be exaggerated: however, they seem to tell us that the American political system is not as irremediably blocked and fractured as we sometimes fear. Even if some negative surprises cannot be ruled out: for example yet another revolt of Trumpian ultras who accuse the Speaker of the House Johnson of being a traitor, sold out to the enemy, and attempt to eliminate him as they have already eliminated his predecessors. For now, perhaps also thanks to the approaching Christmas truce, I see no signs of a similar turn of events. Next: what should we imagine or fear or hope about the future of NATO…

