Surprise: twins separated at birth have found each other thanks to a TikTok video

#Surprise #twins #separated #birth #TikTok #video

A pair of Georgian twins were born into separate families and have now reunited thanks to a TikTok video.

Illustration / Photo: Pixabay

The power of social media is really great, it can change lives. Unilad recently reported that twins who were separated at birth found each other as a result of a TikTok video. Amy Khvitia he saw his twin for the first time when he lived with his godmother by the Black Sea. One night they were watching a talent show and were shocked to notice that a girl looked exactly like Amy. When she asked her mother about it, she just described it as a strange resemblance.

Seven years later, he is 19 years old Ano Sartania was browsing social media when he came across a video of a girl who bore a striking resemblance to him. They soon started talking and Amy knew that Ano was the one she had seen on TV years before. The first time they met in person, they knew they could be related.

It was like looking in a mirror, the exact same face, the exact same voice. I am him and he is me

Amy said.

They finally decided to confront their family and ask what was going on. It was then revealed that they were adopted separately a few weeks apart. Allegedly, none of the adoptive families knew that the girls were twins. Moreover, their birth mother was told that the children were dead, so she did not look for them. Now, however, all three maintain a very good relationship.