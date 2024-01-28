«Surprised by the attack in France. This outcome protects transparency towards consumers”

#Surprised #attack #France #outcome #protects #transparency #consumers

Nocciolata beats Nutella. At least in court, as you know, taste is taste. So after the case of gianduiotti, it’s up to the most famous cream in Italy. Ferrero had sued the Asiago company in France because, in its opinion, Rigoni’s advertising constituted a direct attack on its production: the words “Does not contain palm oil” widespread in the advertising of the Plateau company had been interpreted by the Piedmontese giant as if to discredit Nutella, which instead has palm oil. The lawsuit was filed in France because Ferrero holds a significant share of the spreads market there. Result: the French agreed with Rigoni. The court rejected Ferrero’s accusations, confirming that the Nocciolata Rigoni advertising did not constitute denigration nor could it be accused of “parasitism”. The judges also decided that the French branch of Ferrero will have to pay compensation of 10,000 euros to Rigoni di Asiago.

Heavyweight and featherweight

In practice it is David who beats Goliath: in the derby of spreadable creams, Ferrero has 14 billion in revenues, while the Venetian SME has 130 million. The lawsuit was filed when Rigoni advertised for him in France. La Nocciolata di Rigoni boasted, on the label and in the commercials, that it did not use palm oil in its cocoa and hazelnut cream. According to Ferrero, this insistence on the absence of palm oil in French advertising amounted to “denigration” and “parasitism”, a real “attack” on Nutella, which instead uses palm oil. After an initial favorable decision, the Alba multinational lost the case on appeal.

Rigoni’s note

As for Rigoni, despite the legal victory, the Vicenza company chose to keep a low profile in the comments the following day. Nonetheless, the note released touches on the salient aspects of the story that has just concluded: «Each company chooses how to create its own recipes – writes the Venetian brand -. Palm oil has never been included in ours and the reasons are known; it seemed correct to communicate this to the consumer with an advert, without any denigrating intent towards anyone”. The conclusion is clear: «The attack suffered in France, the second after the one suffered in Italy a few years ago, left us surprised and today we grasp the outcome, which we believe will protect transparency towards the consumer».