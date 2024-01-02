surprised no one tried to cheat

#surprised #cheat

– Birut, are you an avid traveler? What kind of trips fascinate you the most?

– I started traveling very late, I had my first flight at the age of 18, currently I have visited more than 90 countries of the United Nations. Less visited countries are more interesting to me, currently the continent of Africa is the most fascinating.

– How did you get to Pakistan? Was it a solo trip?

– I did not plan to visit Pakistan, because I had recently visited India, but the circumstances turned out to be such that I missed almost 3 weeks. A friend informed me that the easiest way to get a visa for Afghanistan is in Pakistan. I planned the trip independently, but I had to book a guide for several days, who took care of permits to enter different regions.

– What impression did Pakistan leave? Who impressed you the most? Was there anything disappointing?

– The uniqueness of Pakistan lies not only in its spectacular natural wonders, but also in its deep history and cultural diversity. What I liked most was the wonderful contrasting nature, the friendliness of the people, the street food, and I was pleasantly surprised that I met more tourists in Afghanistan than in Pakistan. Pakistan is often portrayed in the media as an unsafe country due to threats of terrorist attacks and tourist kidnappings, but I felt safer than in West Africa or Latin America. There was security at every hotel, restaurant or office, as well as many checkpoints. A police escort is mandatory in some regions.

Of course, there were also challenges related to infrastructure, communication and the inconvenient handling of the visa process. It was difficult to find a good internet connection.

– Did you have to communicate with the locals? What impression did they make on you?

– My impression of Pakistanis is very positive. They are exceptionally warm and friendly people who take great pride in sharing their country’s beauty and rich cultural heritage. It was very surprising compared to India that no one tried to cheat. I had acquaintances and friends in Pakistan who also contributed to good travel experiences and travel planning.

– Maybe you had some interesting adventures?

– Pakistan was like one big adventure, and every day was very diverse and colorful. On my way back from Kabul to Pakistan, I was horrified when the customs officer couldn’t find my visa and started questioning me. They could not understand what one woman was doing in Afghanistan and what my goals were in Pakistan. A local friend advised that it is not safe to travel in the evening, so it is advisable to have a spare phone and wallet that I can give directly to the robbers.

– Would you recommend others to go to this country? Why?

– It is definitely worth visiting Pakistan for its impressive nature, historical monuments, diverse culture and wonderful people. This country has a unique atmosphere that is hard to find elsewhere, I guarantee that Pakistan will leave an indelible impression.

– Do you need to prepare in any special way when going to Pakistan?

– I would advise you to have a tour guide who will take care of the travel planning, and I also recommend consulting with other travelers.

Briefly

Taxi. With the InDrive app, you can find a tuk-tuk or motorcycle on the street at any time.

Clothing. It is recommended to wear trousers or a long dress. No need to cover hair.

Protection. The police frequently checked us, expressing their curiosity about our trip in Pakistan (to our surprise, they didn’t ask for money). We felt safe during the trip.

Money. You can exchange EUR or USD, in many places you can pay by bank card. It is better not to have any local money left over, as it is impossible to exchange it back at the airport or when returning to Europe.

Internet. It is best to buy an electronic SIM card (E-SIM-Airalo). I paid $12 for 3GB, it can take about 3 days to get a local SIM card.

Accommodation. Peshawar has only a handful of tourist hotels, while Islamabad and Karachi are no problem and there are plenty of options. In Hingol National Park, it is necessary to have a guide to organize everything (cannot be booked online).