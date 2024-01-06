Surprises in the “Ali Baba” cave.. A famous businessman was involved in trading in the dollar (details and video)

Investigations by the security services revealed new details about the seizure of 75 million pounds inside a garage in a secret room in the October Gardens area, and a group of different foreign currencies, which was known as “Ali Baba’s Cave,” about the involvement of a famous businessman – the owner of a major company – in dollar trading operations. .

The investigation authorities began questioning the arrested defendants about the famous businessman’s relationship with collecting money. They also seized 3 cars in which 16 million pounds were found. The investigation authorities requested detailed investigations into the incident.

As the security forces from the October Gardens Department passed by Al Montazah Street in October Gardens, and as soon as they examined 3 cars located next to the road, the occupants of two of them fled, and two of them got out of the third, and managed to seize a silver-colored car in which 4 million pounds were found. .

He was also able to say the following after he was notified to carry out a search in the area where the accused fled – and 3 of them were arrested while they were walking on foot. They are “Abdul Hamid, H” – 27 years old – student, “Ahmed, A” – 32 years old – engineer, and “Mohammed, H.” – 25 years old – Unemployed, and they trade in dollars (foreign exchange).

They admitted that they were accompanied by a person called “Ahmed.” A: They were on their way to deliver 52 million pounds to him, which they obtained from a famous factory in Sadat City.

They also admitted that the seized amount was 4 million pounds among those amounts, and he provided guidance on the whereabouts of the accused, as he directed a residential property in the tourist area, inside a garage, and 59 million pounds were found inside it. One of the two escaped cars was also found, and an amount of money was found inside it. 12 million, bringing the total amounts seized to 75 million pounds.

During interrogation of the accused, they revealed a secret room inside a garage in the October Gardens area, inside which 75 million pounds, dollars, euros, sterling, Saudi riyals and other foreign currencies were found, which was known as “Ali Baba’s Cave.”

Dollars – archive photo

October Gardens detectives arrested 3 defendants in possession of a sum of money of 75 million pounds and foreign currencies inside a garage that contained a room in which the sums of money were placed. They were arrested, a report was drawn up on the incident, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution to initiate investigations.

Major General Mohamed Al-Sharqawi, Director of the General Administration of Giza Investigations, received a notification from Major General Hani Shaarawy, Director of Criminal Investigations in Giza, stating that information had been received by Lieutenant Colonel Farid Moaz, head of the October Insurance Force, about 3 people trading in foreign currencies. After confirming the investigations and seeking permission from the Public Prosecution, they were arrested. .

I was able to arrest “Abdul Hamid, H” – 27 years old – student, “Ahmed, A” – 32 years old – engineer, and “Mohamed, H” – 25 years old – unemployed. Investigations reported that the defendants worked in foreign exchange trade and were found in possession of a sum of money amounting to 75 million pounds, 119,394 dollars, 10,130 British pounds, 69,930 Saudi riyals, and 31,085 euros, inside a secret room that was turned into “Ali Baba’s Cave” in a garage in the October Gardens area. They were arrested, and when they were confronted, they confessed to possessing the seized items for their currency trade.

Major General Hisham Abu Al-Nasr, First Assistant Minister of the Interior, Director of Giza Security, received notification from October Security officers that a large sum of money had been found inside two cars in the possession of a group of people after they attempted to escape from the patrol car. Upon searching the two cars, millions of pounds were found inside them, and their discussion about the source of the money developed. They found a “secret room” in a garage under a residential apartment in Haeq October, which they turned into a secret safe. Upon searching it, the security men found a secret room containing a sum of money exceeding 75 million pounds and foreign currencies, so a report was filed on the incident.

