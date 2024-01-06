Surprises in the “Ali Baba” cave.. A famous businessman was involved in trading in the dollar (details and video)

#Surprises #Ali #Baba #cave. #famous #businessman #involved #trading #dollar #details #video

Investigations by the security services revealed new details about the seizure of 75 million pounds inside a garage in a secret room in the October Gardens area, and a group of different foreign currencies, which was known as “Ali Baba’s Cave,” about the involvement of a famous businessman – the owner of a major company – in dollar trading operations. .

The investigation authorities began questioning the arrested defendants about the famous businessman’s relationship with collecting money. They also seized 3 cars in which 16 million pounds were found. The investigation authorities requested detailed investigations into the incident.

As the security forces from the October Gardens Department passed by Al Montazah Street in October Gardens, and as soon as they examined 3 cars located next to the road, the occupants of two of them fled, and two of them got out of the third, and managed to seize a silver-colored car in which 4 million pounds were found. .

He was also able to say the following after he was notified to carry out a search in the area where the accused fled – and 3 of them were arrested while they were walking on foot. They are “Abdul Hamid, H” – 27 years old – student, “Ahmed, A” – 32 years old – engineer, and “Mohammed, H.” – 25 years old – Unemployed, and they trade in dollars (foreign exchange).

They admitted that they were accompanied by a person called “Ahmed.” A: They were on their way to deliver 52 million pounds to him, which they obtained from a famous factory in Sadat City.

They also admitted that the seized amount was 4 million pounds among those amounts, and he provided guidance on the whereabouts of the accused, as he directed a residential property in the tourist area, inside a garage, and 59 million pounds were found inside it. One of the two escaped cars was also found, and an amount of money was found inside it. 12 million, bringing the total amounts seized to 75 million pounds.

During interrogation of the accused, they revealed a secret room inside a garage in the October Gardens area, inside which 75 million pounds, dollars, euros, sterling, Saudi riyals and other foreign currencies were found, which was known as “Ali Baba’s Cave.”

