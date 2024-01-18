Surprising: Bulgaria is in first place in the EU in terms of new car sales growth

#Surprising #Bulgaria #place #terms #car #sales #growth

New car sales in the European Union fell for the first time in 16 months in December last year – by 3.3 percent compared to the same month in 2022. This is revealed by the data from the latest report on new car sales by the European Association of the car manufacturers (ACEA).

While in Germany car sales fell by 23 percent in the last month of 2023, France (+14.5 percent) and Spain (+10.6 percent) registered significant increases. For the whole of 2023, the European car market reports an increase of 13.9 percent on an annual basis, which corresponds to more than 10.5 million realized units.

In 2023, among the EU countries, sales of new cars increased most sharply in Bulgaria. They jumped by 31.5 percent compared to 2022 to 37,724 units. With the second highest growth of 31.3 percent was Croatia, where almost 57.7 thousand new cars were sold in 2023.

In our country, the sales of new plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew the most – by 151.8 percent to 355 units in 2023. The second fastest growing were cars powered entirely by batteries (BEVs), whose sales were were up by 119.3 percent to 1816 pieces.

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) sales last year rose 79.5 percent to 693 vehicles.

