Surprising Girona also shines in the Copa del Rey – Spain

Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani scored twice and put the Catalans in the ‘quarters’

• Photo: EPA

Girona, current leader of the Spanish League, won this Wednesday against Rayo Vallecano, 3-1, qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey, just like Celta de Vigo and Real Sociedad.

Uruguayan striker Cristhian Stuani was the figure of the match, scoring twice in the 15th and 19th minutes, and Girona sealed the fate of the tie in the 26th minute, with the third goal scored by Dutch veteran Daley Blind.

In the other two games played, Celta de Vigo went on to beat Valencia, also 3-1, guaranteeing a place in the quarter-finals, as did Real Sociedad, who went to Pamplona to beat Osasuna, 2-0.

The Portuguese Thierry Correia and André Silva were starters for Valencia and Real Sociedad, respectively, but the right-back played the entire 90 minutes, while the striker was replaced in the 73rd minute, by Umar Sadiq.

By Lusa

1

Related News

