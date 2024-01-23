Survey. AUR is getting closer to PSD in the European parliamentary elections

#Survey #AUR #closer #PSD #European #parliamentary #elections

Events in recent weeks, dominated by protests by farmers and transporters, are bringing changes in voter preferences. A survey conducted by INSOMAR shows that the PSD is falling in percentages, while the AUR is rising.

According to this survey, the PSD registers the most significant decrease compared to the previous months. On the other hand, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) is the political formation that registers the greatest momentum in the voters’ preferences, in the context of the current tensions, and comes close to only three percent of the PSD.

Survey. AUR, in second place in the European parliamentary elections

In an election scenario for the European Parliament, PSD would accumulate 25% of the votes, followed by AUR with 22%.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) remains in 3rd place with 21%, while the Save Romania Union (USR) records a collapse in the polls, reaching only 9%.

SOS Romania, the party led by Diana Șoșoacă, does not register the expected results, obtaining less than 3% of Romanian votes according to this survey carried out by INSOMAR. This result is a possible effect, in the context of the senator’s controversial actions, which targeted the protests of farmers and transporters.

European parliamentary elections, with effect on this year’s electoral results

Regarding the impact of the elections for the European Parliament on the next elections in Romania in 2024, 42% of Romanians claim that they will exert a significant influence on the electoral results this year.

At the same time, the new survey shows a significant rise in preferences for sovereignist and conservative parties among Romanian citizens.

Asked about the level of trust in political families in the European Parliament, 34% of respondents expressed trust in sovereigntists, while 32% expressed trust in conservatives.

Socialists take the first position, benefiting from the trust of 36% of the participants, while the liberals enjoy only 19% trust.

This survey was conducted on a group of 1050 respondents, representing the adult population in Romania, aged 18 and over. The error is plus or minus 3.1% with a 95% confidence level.

SOCIOPOL poll. PNL remains in third place

The same trend in Romanians’ preferences is also reflected in the SOCIOPOL survey. Thus, if European parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, PSD would be in first place, with a percentage of 29%. Immediately after is AUR, with a percentage of 23%.

On the other hand, if until now the PNL was in the second position in preferences, the new poll places it in the third position. the party registered a rather low percentage compared to the first position, of only 17%.