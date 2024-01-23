Survey on the quality and availability of services provided by the municipality

As part of the project “Encouraging the Cooperation of Latvian Municipalities and Strengthening Good Governance”, the Latvian Association of Municipalities is conducting a survey to find out customer satisfaction with the availability and quality of services provided by the municipality in national cities and counties in 2023.

The questionnaire can be filled out electronically HERE until January 26.

As the project nears its end, the survey is repeated with the aim of finding out the changes compared to 2021 in the residents’ assessment of the availability and quality of municipal services. The results of the survey will be used to measure the results of the project and to identify the necessary future activities.

More information about the project “Encouraging the Cooperation of Latvian Municipalities and Strengthening Good Governance” on the website of the Association of Latvian Municipalities at www.lps.lv.

