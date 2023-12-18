Survey Proves US Youth Want the State of Israel to End

#Survey #Proves #Youth #State #Israel

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Monday, 18/12/2023 13:30 WIB

Photo: A protester holds up a sign with a picture of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as people attend a protest against the upcoming APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit in San Francisco, California, USA, November 12, 2023. (REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – More than half of adults aged 18 to 24 years in the United States (US) believe that the ongoing crisis in Gaza should be resolved by abolishing the state of Israel and handing it over to Hamas and the Palestinian people.

This can be seen from the findings of a new poll by Harvard-Harris released at the end of last week, as quoted Russia Today.

The poll showed that 51% of young Americans believe that the state of Israel should “end,” compared with 32% who support a two-state solution.

Meanwhile only 17% said Arab countries should absorb Palestinians to resolve the conflict. Among all age groups, six in ten Americans call for a two-state deal, while only 19% want Israel given to the Palestinians.

The survey marks the latest poll to show a dramatic gap between America’s younger and older generations, especially on issues related to Israel and the Jewish people amid the attacks on Gaza.

An Economist/YouGov poll released last week found that nearly half of U.S. adults under 30 believe the Jewish Holocaust perpetrated by Nazi Germany is a myth or are not sure it actually happened.

Two-thirds of 18- to 24-year-olds in the Harvard-Harris poll said they agreed that “Jewish groups are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors.”

In contrast, 73% of Americans across all age groups – and 91% of respondents aged 65 and older – disagree with the anti-Semitic statement.

Likewise, half of the youngest respondents said they supported Hamas in the war, while 81% of overall respondents supported Israel. Six in ten young adults – but only 37% of overall respondents – believe that Israel is committing genocide against the people of Gaza.

Views from Identity Politics to Biden’s Electability

Americans also have similar views on identity politics. For example, 79% of young people believe that “white people are the oppressors” and therefore non-white people should show favoritism in college admissions and employment, according to the poll.

Among all age groups, 65% of Americans oppose such anti-white discrimination.

According to the poll, only 42% of Americans approve of US President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, down from 45% in November. Only 32% believe the country is on the “right track,” and 33% see the country’s economy as heading in the right direction.

Such perceptions may bode ill for Biden as he seeks re-election in 2024. According to the poll, the president has a net favorability rating of minus 10%.

By comparison, independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the highest favorability rating among all political figures registered in the survey, namely plus 18%.

The poll found that if the election were held today, former President Donald Trump would beat Biden by a margin of 43% to 35%, while Kennedy would get 17% of the vote.

More than seven in ten Americans believe a vote for Biden is essentially the same as a vote for Vice President Kamala Harris because the 81-year-old incumbent is unlikely to complete a second term.

