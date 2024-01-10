Survey. PSD, seconded leader. PNL remains at 20%. How much is GOLD falling after the latest scandals

#Survey #PSD #seconded #leader #PNL #remains #GOLD #falling #latest #scandals

The biggest parties in Romania manage to get together 50% of the votes in the next European parliaments, according to a latest poll commissioned by the PNL. More precisely, the social democrats would get 30%, while the liberals 20%.

If the European Parliament elections were held next Sunday, the result of the vote would look like this: PSD is still at the top of the ranking, according to the analyzes carried out at the beginning of the year, with 30% of the voting intentions, while PNL occupies the 2nd place, with 20 %, according to the last survey at the PNL commission, which came into possession of “Adevărul”.

AUR is in the next places with 18%, in a slight decrease after the last scandals, then USR with 14%.

Sosoacă would get mandates in the EP

Also, 6% of Romanians’ voting intentions go towards the SOS formation, founded by Senator Diana Șoșoacă. UDMR is in 6th place, with 5%, being the last ranked, while the other parties that do not exceed this threshold could not enter the European Parliament. In the conclusions of the survey interpretation, the authors show that “40 percent of Romanians would choose a right-wing or center party and only 13 percent a left-wing party”, but also that USR is “declining, 6 percent below PNL” .

On the other hand, according to the study, 40% of Romanians would choose a right-wing or center party and only 13% would choose a left-wing party. Asked how certain they are that they will vote, Romanians answered in proportion of 53% that they will go to the polls.

The survey was carried out by order of the PNL, on a sample of 1000 subjects, at the national level, with a margin of error of 2-3%.

As the numbers from an independent study show

In the last INSCOP survey, from the beginning of December, PSD had a voting intention of 30.2%, while PNL was at 20.1% and AUR was at 19.5%.

USR had even less, i.e. below 12%, and SOS narrowly passed the 50% electoral threshold, with 5.2% as voting intention.