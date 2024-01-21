SURVEY: Slovaks revealed what monthly salary they expect…

#SURVEY #Slovaks #revealed #monthly #salary #expect..

The average gross monthly salary of an employee in Slovakia is currently around 1400 euros.

Two-thirds of Slovaks were looking for a new job in the last year, a quarter were also interviewed. The expected starting salary of most people is up to 1500 euros, most often 1250 to 1500 euros. However, moving for work is a problem for most. This results from a representative survey by the STEM/MARK agency for Home Credit Slovakia.

“Exactly 67% of Slovaks looked at some other job offer in the last year. The vast majority used well-known portals advertising job positions for this. However, only 24% of respondents decided to go for an interview with a new potential employer in the past year,” explained Home Credit market analyst Jaroslav Ondrušek.

56% of Slovaks expect a starting salary of up to 1,500 euros

According to the survey, they were most interested in the question of salary (83%), place of work (51%), company benefits (48%) or what kind of team they have there (44%).

A total of 56% of Slovaks expect a starting salary of up to 1,500 euros. A quarter of respondents assume a range of 1,250 to 1,500 euros.

There are slightly fewer (23%) who would like 1,500 to 1,750 euros. Twelve percent of respondents would not be willing to earn less than 2,000 euros. On the other hand, only 3 percent of people would have enough even 750 euros, which is currently the limit of the minimum wage.

Although most people would like to earn more, the willingness to move for a better job offer is relatively low in Slovakia. Within the republic, 11% and rather 26% of respondents would definitely be willing to do so. Even fewer respondents are ready to go abroad – 9% definitely yes and 19% rather yes.

In addition to the salary, which is the most decisive factor for moving for work, it is also the attractiveness of the job and the new destination, as well as flexible working hours.

The survey showed that 35% of Slovaks can currently choose the place from which they will work. People are most comfortable with a combination of working from the office and at home, this is the preference of 46% of respondents. 24% of respondents want to work exclusively from home and 30% only from the premises of the company.

