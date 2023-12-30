Survey: What Germans think of the traffic light’s migration policy

#Survey #Germans #traffic #lights #migration #policy

Germany Exclusive Survey

What the Germans think of the traffic light’s migration policy

As of: 07:23 a.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)

Source: Florian Gaertner/picture alliance/photothek; Francisco Seco/dpa; Montage: Infographic WORLD

According to a survey commissioned by WELT AM SONNTAG, a large majority “not at all” or “not at all” believe that the federal government can solve the migration problems. A similar number advocate accepting fewer migrants. The results are particularly alarming for the Greens.

More than two thirds of citizens do not believe that the traffic light government can get the current migration problems under control. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of WELT AM SONNTAG, 69 percent said that they “not at all” or “rather not” trust the federal government to “find solutions to the challenges surrounding the issue of migration”. 44 percent agreed with the harshest statement “not at all”.

In the survey carried out from December 15th to 19th with around 2,092 respondents, only 23 percent said they “somewhat” or “completely” had such confidence in the government. The answer “don’t know” came from nine percent.

What is particularly noteworthy is that distrust also dominates among supporters of the Greens who voted for the party in the 2021 federal election: 51 percent of that group expressed it – with 29 percent saying “probably not” in the federal government’s ability to find solutions believe, 22 percent “not at all”. 42 percent have more or less trust.

In the milieus of the other traffic light parties, distrust is most pronounced among FDP supporters at 84 percent. Of the SPD supporters, 59 percent said they “rather not” or “not at all” trust the traffic light to solve migration problems. Among AfD supporters, 91 percent expect nothing or little from the government on this issue, while 70 percent of voters for the CDU/CSU parties expect this.

A look at the supporters of the Greens still shows that a relative majority of them believe that migration to Germany should be reduced: 44 percent of them are of the opinion that “Germany should take in fewer refugees”. Only eleven percent of this group believe that the country should absorb more, while 39 percent advocate roughly maintaining the current figures.

Age plays a relatively large role

Overall, 70 percent of all respondents support reducing intake. With this statement, the breakdown by party supporters shows: 68 percent of the Left want a reduction in admissions, and 71 percent of the SPD percent, for the CDU/CSU 77 percent, for the FDP 82 percent and for the AfD 89 percent.

There are hardly any regional differences: 70 percent in the West and 72 percent in East Germany want Germany to accept fewer refugees. 74 percent of those surveyed with a low or medium level of schooling and 64 percent with a high level of education advocate this. In cities, the demand for a reduction in intake is slightly less widespread at 66 percent than in suburban residential areas (72) and in rural areas (76).

Age seems to play a relatively large role: in the group of youngest respondents between 18 and 29 years of age, comparatively few (54 percent) advocate that fewer refugees be allowed into the country. However, with increasing age, this value increases continuously, reaching the highest level of 79 percent among respondents who are 60 years or older.

