Surveyors consider the unauthorized construction of many detached houses facing the sea on Panlong Peninsula to be risky.

[Now News Channel]The Buildings Department announced that it will launch enforcement operations against seaside or sloping detached houses on the Pan Lung Peninsula in Tuen Mun. What we saw at the scene was that many detached houses facing the sea had unauthorized platforms, which the surveyor considered risky.

Some detached houses facing the sea on the Pan Lung Peninsula in Tuen Mun have added terraces and other buildings on the slopes. According to the map of the Lands Department, the red line is the boundary of Panlong Peninsula. Outside the boundary, there are expanded structures attached to the slope and extending out to the sea.

Some surveyors pointed out that the out-of-bounds structure has almost doubled the length of the original detached house.

Ho Ju-yip, former president of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors: “Although the scale of the structure seems to be large, because there is rock underneath, we believe its landslide risk is relatively low, but that does not mean there is no risk. Were the buildings that were expanded or occupied at that time well done? We don’t know the rock treatment and whether the underlying rocks are loose. There are always structures, and structures also have foundations. How the foundations are stable on the stone layer is unknown. Fortunately, there is the seaside below, which can be said to be uninhabited, and there will be no public. People are approaching, so even if there is risk and movement, the impact on the public is actually less.”

He also pointed out that it would take three months to half a year to remove the structures and restore the land. The government’s insufficient enforcement time would also encourage owners to build illegally.

Ho Ju-yip, former president of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors: “One is towards the sea, one is towards the hillside, and the other is the big hillside behind where few people go. Precisely because there are few people there, law enforcement is slow and is not a priority. places, thus really giving individual small business owners a chance to take advantage of it.”

The Buildings Department stated that as of mid-December, it had issued demolition orders and “staples” to the owners of 20 detached houses, and had prosecuted four of the detached house owners. It would also issue demolition orders in batches to the remaining owners of illegal detached houses. .

