SUS offers medicine against Chagas Disease again after eight years

Written in SAÚDE on 12/20/2023 · 22:47 hs

The Unified Health System (SUS) once again offered the only pediatric medicine against Chagas Disease this December. The antiparasitic drug benznidazol 12,5 mg had not been distributed by the organization for eight years. In 2023, cases of the disease increased again.

were acquired 12 thousand units of the medicine, distributed according to the states’ demand. Cases of Chagas disease are most frequent in the North region and in the state of Bahiaaccording to the Ministry of Health.

For treatment in adults100 mg benznidazole is also made available by the SUS for people with the disease in the acute phase, as soon as diagnosed, upon request from the State Health Departments. The agency also makes another drug available, the nifurtimoxin case of intolerance to benznidazole.

Chagas disease

Brazil currently has at least one million people infected by the protozoan Trypanosoma Cruzi, cause of Chagas disease. The illness is transmitted by the bite of the insect popularly known as barber or by eating contaminated food with the feces of this insect.

The disease can also be transmitted by blood transfusion, organ transplant or from mother to baby During the pregnancy. It has two phases: an acute one, whose symptoms include fever, headache, weakness and swellingand a chronic, more serious one, which can generate heart problems.

Among the foods that most cause contamination are açaí and sugarcane juice, when prepared homemade or artisanal. Industrialized açaí undergoes heating to 80°C, cooling and washing, which inactivates the protozoa and makes the product safe for consumption. Thus, the danger lies in ingesting that prepared by small producerswho harvest the fruit and sell the food fresh in small commercial establishments.

In the case of sugarcane juice, the insect or its feces can be ground together with sugar canein the process that gives rise to the drink, contaminating the liquid and those who ingest it.

To avoid oral transmission of the disease, the main way is not to consume those without origin or in places where cleaning or preparation methods are questionable. Furthermore, it is important check whether the establishment has approval from the Health Surveillance to handle and sell food, which must be displayed on a certificate that is easy to view for the consumer on site.