SUS Paulista Table will bring up to 5 times more resources to philanthropic hospitals

Initiative will strengthen health care; Furthermore, IGM SUS Paulista will allocate around R$700 million to municipalities

The government of São Paulo announced two programs in 2023 to respond to the historical gap caused by the lack of updates to the values ​​in the national SUS table. From 2024, the SUS Paulista Table will complement payments to philanthropic units that provide services through the SUS, while the IGM SUS Paulista will increase transfers to municipalities for the management of municipal units that serve the Unified Health System.

Together, these programs will contribute from 2024 to the financial sustainability of the units, promoting greater quality in services and an increase in the number of patients served, reducing queues and benefiting the population.

“This means that our philanthropy will have financial strength and the incentive to perform surgery, because there will be no more losses. And the incentive for municipal management will increase the per capita transfer, on average, by more than R$20, depending on meeting basic care targets. This will provide great financial relief for the network and municipalities”, stated governor Tarcísio de Freitas.

By using resources coming exclusively from the State Treasury, the Government of São Paulo will make, with the SUS Paulista Table, additional investments of around R$2.8 billion annually in Santas Casas and philanthropic entities, totaling a contribution of R$4.8 billion.

The new remuneration model, which will pay up to five times more for carrying out procedures in the SUS, will benefit Santas Casas and philanthropic hospitals in all regions of the State. This equipment currently represents 50% of hospital care in the São Paulo public health network.

Likewise, the IGM SUS Paulista, a program to encourage municipal management, increases state transfers to municipalities, in a staggered manner. The value of the contribution reaches almost R$700 million per year. The capital of São Paulo will receive these transfers for the first time in history.

The IGM SUS Paulista was designed by the State Government as an innovative solution to increase the quality and supply of health services throughout São Paulo, based on the results of the Health Regionalization Workshops.

The Regionalization Program was created to diagnose the needs of each region of the State and provide individualized responses to existing demands. The most frequent management problem raised in the workshops held was that municipalities are burdened with great financial difficulties in managing health services.

