Susan Smit does not live with her husband: ‘Needs space’ | RTL Boulevard

After a difficult love break with the father of her children, Susan Smit (49) has been happily married to Onno Aerden again since 2019. Although the writer and her husband are crazy about each other, they do not live together. In the new ‘LINDA.’ Susan explains why she prefers to keep her own place.

“To what extent was I actually able to allow love?”

In the interview, Susan compares herself to Isadora, a character from her next novel Everything that moves. “On the one hand, she has a great need for autonomy and self-determination, both in art and in love. But on the other hand, a desire for surrender and romance.” She recognizes these contradictions in herself. “In my case it is: I do want romantic love and a marriage, but I also want to continue living in my own house.”

Susan then explains that she and Onno ‘live in two houses together’. According to her, the fact that they said yes to each other has purely to do with romance. “Because I have had quite a bit of trouble in my life to really trust a man. Maybe also because my image of man was not so rosy.” Onno has managed to change that image. “The relationship with him feels completely equal for the first time in my life.”

However, this does not mean that everything went smoothly. Susan admits that she used their engagement time to “examine her own limiting beliefs.” “To what extent was I actually able to allow love? These are not fun questions. But it did allow me to clear the way within myself and say ‘yes’ with full conviction on the day itself. So in that sense Getting married really brought me something.”