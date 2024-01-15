Susan Visser and Danny de Munk in the new season The Perfect Picture On Travel | Media

#Susan #Visser #Danny #Munk #season #Perfect #Picture #Travel #Media

By our entertainment editors

Jan 15, 2024 at 6:52 AM Update: 32 minutes ago

Actress Susan Visser and singer Danny de Munk participate in the new season of The Perfect Picture When Traveling. The list of candidates was announced on Sunday evening RTL Boulevard. They board a plane to Thailand on Monday.

In addition to Visser and De Munk, presenter Gallyon van Vessem, actress Sophie Bouquet, presenter Fresia Cousiño Arias, presenter Kaj Gorgels, reporter Mark Baanders, rapper Leafs and musical star April Darby are also participating.

“These are one of those opportunities that you cannot pass up, you just have to do it,” Darby told the RTL program. “I think I have a feeling for it, but we have to see whether it is really the case with the jury.”

Cousiño Arias is looking forward to the adventure, she says. “I think you’ll be in luck with Thailand.”

The Perfect Picture When Traveling is a spin-off from The Perfect Picture, a photography competition on RTL 4. Last year Leonie ter Braak won the program in South Africa. The year before, Maurice Lede won in Argentina.

Image: BrunoPress

MediaRTLSusan VisserDanny de MunkKajsa OllongrenThe Perfect PictureMedia and Culture