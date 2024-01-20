Susanna Klibansky stumbles during ‘dragon of number’ in Stars On Stage

Gerard and Susanna face an enormous challenge this week. In the musical My Fair Lady simple Eliza Doolittle is, with the help of Professor Higgins, transformed into an eloquent lady of rank. In the famous song ‘Het Spanje Graan’ he tries to get Eliza to speak politely. There is a lot involved in the performance: singing, dancing and playing. Everything has to be perfect down to the last detail.

Fortunately, Gerard is happy with his passionate partner. During rehearsals the two laugh at each other, but they also fear for what is to come. “We have to practice a lot and act a bit,” the singer notes. Susanna agrees. “If it’s all in your head, then you can start working on making it a bit humorous.”

Goes on stage The Real Housewives of Amsterdam-star off to a strong start. She takes care of the high notes and dances around Gerard. During the choreography, Susanna jumps on a bench. However, her enthusiasm causes her to lose her balance. Gerard and Susanna both let out a scream. Yet Gerard manages to catch her in time. The two continue with the performance of ‘The Spanish Grain’ as if nothing had happened.

The duo burst into laughter as soon as the last words were sung. “She stumbled, but hardly anyone saw that,” Gerard explains.

Reviewer Paul de Leeuw gets straight to the point during his jury comment: “I think it’s a terrible song.” Chantal Janzen can only agree with this and thinks it is a ‘dragon of a song’. “All respect to you for having endured this,” she says.

Guest reviewer Jim Bakkum is not surprised by Susanna’s singing skills. The two have a past together Idols. Jim thinks Susanna is a ‘real stage animal’, but is also critical. “I don’t really think a soprano has been lost to you.” Albert Verlinde is impressed by how charming Gerard and Susanna have managed to correct their mistake. “That ‘Spanish Grain’, even though you don’t like the song, you got through it well.”

Susanna gets fourteen stars from the reviewers, Gerard gets thirteen. After singing the second song he ends up together with Glen Faria The Final Curtain. Unfortunately for Gerard, he is unable to convince the audience of his qualities and the curtain finally falls for him.

Stars On Stage see you every Friday at 8 p.m. on RTL 4.

Are you curious how Gerard looks back on the adventure? You can see it in Offstage, the aftertalk of the program.

