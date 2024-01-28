Susanne Nyström: The police must protect provocateurs – not make them keep quiet

#Susanne #Nyström #police #protect #provocateurs #quiet

It is as easy not to burn Korans as it is to refrain from drawing Muhammad as a roundabout dog or to refrain from coming out as an environmentalist. In addition, it often provides a more comfortable life to stay in the closet, because the actions risk increasing the threat image against the individual. In the worst case, so much that the person needs protection.

In that situation, there is only one thing to do: deploy the necessary resources. The alternative is that the person who sticks out their chin is left alone, which risks creating a quieter society.

The latter is what police chief Erik Nord suggests in practice when he writes that it is not reasonable to provide a person who deliberately puts on a threatening image in connection with Koran burnings with bodyguard protection (GP 20/1).

But the problem in Sweden is not that we defend those who use freedom of expression too much. The problem is rather that we defend them too little, as the photographer Elisabeth Ohlson recently testified in SVT’s “Min sanning” (21/1). After the police said they would not be able to protect her in the same way as Lars Vilks, she removed a picture from an exhibition, which is symptomatic.

Freedom of speech is enshrined in the constitution precisely to protect the uncomfortable and those who raise it

When the actions of an artist or provocateur come with a price because what is said or done offends someone or a few, voices are often raised to curtail freedom of expression. If not directly, via legislation, then the back way. For example, when the police have denied a demonstration permit on incorrect grounds, works of art have been stopped at the last minute or public representatives have said that the money spent on protecting those who used their rights well could have gone to something else.

There’s alot to say about the approaches. But it is clear that they are direct threats to freedom of expression.

It is established in the constitution precisely to protect the uncomfortable and those who yip it. Then society cannot take its hand off the people who put the law on its tip.

