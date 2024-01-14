#Susceptible #liver #cirrhosis #infections #prevent

By: Juliane Gutmann

A diseased liver can be fatal. Liver cirrhosis often arises from an existing fatty liver. What risk factors you should know.

The liver is an important detoxification organ. It is responsible for breaking down substances that are sometimes harmful to health such as alcohol, breakdown products from medications and toxins in the body. If the liver is sick, it can no longer carry out this important task sufficiently well. The most common liver disease is fatty liver disease. In those affected, the liver cells become increasingly fatty. If treatment is not treated, liver cirrhosis, also known as shrunken liver, can develop – a serious disease in which healthy liver tissue is replaced by scar tissue. This not only has a negative impact on detoxification processes like that German liver aid informed. Digestion and blood clotting could also be restricted by liver cirrhosis. There is a risk of life-threatening consequences such as organ failure and liver cancer.

A number of factors increase the risk of developing liver cirrhosis, including: German liver aid according to:

An existing fatty liver

Alcohol consumption and drug abuse

Hepatitis

obesity

Metabolic and autoimmune diseases

As with many other diseases, the same applies to shrunken liver: if detected early, serious consequences can be averted. Therefore, preventive examinations are strongly recommended, especially for risk groups.

What you need to know about liver cirrhosis: symptoms, diagnosis and therapy

Typical symptoms of a shrunken liver are: German liver aid and the pharmacy magazine According to fatigue, weight loss, pain in the upper abdomen, skin changes such as yellowing of the skin, susceptibility to infections, confusion, dark urine and, in women, the absence of menstruation.

The disease is often recognized late because the symptoms often only appear in the late stages of the disease.

Timely diagnosis enables effective treatment and delay of disease progression, with individual therapy plans tailored to the patient. Important clues to liver cirrhosis are provided by: Internists on the Internet according to blood and ultrasound tests as well as a liver biopsy.

If you eat a diet that is consistently too unbalanced and unhealthy, it can promote liver cirrhosis. © Isai Hernandez/Imago

Life expectancy depends heavily on the severity of liver cirrhosis, which is why early diagnosis and treatment are crucial.

A liver transplant is often the only treatment option in advanced stages.

To prevent liver cirrhosis, one should avoid excessive alcohol consumption and maintain a healthy lifestyle. What is most important is a balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a normal weight.

Hepatitis vaccinations are also important preventative measures.

Bad habits can destroy your liver

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It in no way replaces a visit to the doctor. Our editorial team is not allowed to answer individual questions about medical conditions.

