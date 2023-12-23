Suspect arrested for rapid theft of Banksy artwork

#Suspect #arrested #rapid #theft #Banksy #artwork

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:59

Police in London arrested a man for stealing a work of art by British street artist Banksy in London on Friday. It is almost certainly one of the two men who were filmed and photographed by bystanders while stealing. Details have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

The artwork was unveiled on Friday in the London borough of Southwark. It consists of a stop sign, which had been there for some time, with three images of military drones made by Banksy. Within an hour someone took it away.

The theft was recorded by several people. Here’s what happened:

A witness told Sky News that the thief climbed onto a bicycle, while another held the bike, and tried to rip off the sign. When that didn’t work, he left and returned two minutes later with a pair of bolt cutters. Then it worked. Then he ran away with the plate.

He left the bolt cutters behind. It is unclear whether the man holding the bicycle was part of the attack.

Alamy LimitedThe perpetrator hits the mounting of the sign with the bolt cutters

So bystanders took videos and photos of the theft. Both men are clearly recognizable and can now be found everywhere in the British press.

A spokesperson for the district said it would like the artwork back “so that all residents can enjoy Banksy’s brilliant work.

Alamy LimitedEn away.

Banksy is a world-famous artist whose identity is unknown. His work often has a political message. This work hung above the sign with the street name Commercial Way, wat means trade route. This suggests that we should see the work as an indictment against the arms trade.

Banksy’s work is regularly stolen. A gallery owner told the BBC that the sign would fetch between 290,000 and 575,000 euros at auction. The attention the work is now receiving may drive the price up further. But it is probably difficult to find a buyer because it is a stolen work of art.