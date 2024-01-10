Suspect of rapper Tupac’s murder may await trial in home detention | Music

#Suspect #rapper #Tupacs #murder #await #trial #home #detention #Music

Jan 10, 2024 at 7:01 AM Update: 2 hours ago

Duane Keith Davis, who is suspected of murdering rapper Tupac Shakur, will not have to remain in prison for the time being. He may await trial in home detention if he posts $750,000 bail.

A judge in Las Vegas decided this on Tuesday. Davis gets an ankle bracelet so he doesn’t run away. The trial is scheduled for June.

In the United States, it is not unusual for suspects to be released on bail pending trial. The judge determines an amount to be paid as a bond to ensure that the suspect shows up at trial. Davis’ lawyers assume he can pay the amount.

Police arrested Davis last September. A house search was previously conducted during which evidence was allegedly collected. Davis, who is said to have been a member of a gang, is suspected of being the perpetrator of Shakur’s murder.

The rapper was shot on the street in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996 after attending a boxing match. Shakur died a week later at the age of 25. The artist has sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

