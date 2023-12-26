Suspected plague kills one person

The plague continues to wreak havoc. This deadly disease killed another person in Ambositra on December 23. For several months, this disease has been raging in this area of ​​Amoron’I Mania. The death of this person was suspicious and the Ivato Center Gendarmerie brigade went to the scene. So far, only one person has officially died from the disease, after testing. She lived in Antsoavo, village of Amindrazaka, Ivato Center commune in the district of Ambositra. “The deceased was only 13 years old. The examination confirmed that he died of bubonic plague, from which he had suffered since December 19,” explained the doctor from CSB 2, Ivato Center. This type of plague is spread by a microbe-infected flea.

The plague is therefore still not eradicated and everyone must be careful. Doctors distributed medicine to the victim’s relatives and those around him and his house was also sprayed with insecticides. “The gendarmes on the ground have been ordered to continue to mobilize the population to maintain cleanliness in order to fight against the plague,” said the local gendarmerie. Cleanliness is one of the first actions to fight against this disease. So that this does not spread to many other places, everyone must take responsibility.

Miora Raharisolo

Also Read:  More than 70% of Palestinians support Israel's surprise attack on October 7, survey shows |

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ASUS introduces Dual versions Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and RX 7700 XT OC – Computer – News
ASUS introduces Dual versions Radeon RX 7800 XT OC and RX 7700 XT OC – Computer – News
Posted on
Love Actually and The Grinch: you can watch these Christmas films tonight | Movies & Series
Love Actually and The Grinch: you can watch these Christmas films tonight | Movies & Series
Posted on
Ludogorets offensive for Kraev! This is what Levski’s captain decided
Ludogorets offensive for Kraev! This is what Levski’s captain decided
Posted on
‘Thanks to Simon I have become more confident’
‘Thanks to Simon I have become more confident’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News