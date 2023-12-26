Suspected plague kills one person

The plague continues to wreak havoc. This deadly disease killed another person in Ambositra on December 23. For several months, this disease has been raging in this area of ​​Amoron’I Mania. The death of this person was suspicious and the Ivato Center Gendarmerie brigade went to the scene. So far, only one person has officially died from the disease, after testing. She lived in Antsoavo, village of Amindrazaka, Ivato Center commune in the district of Ambositra. “The deceased was only 13 years old. The examination confirmed that he died of bubonic plague, from which he had suffered since December 19,” explained the doctor from CSB 2, Ivato Center. This type of plague is spread by a microbe-infected flea.

The plague is therefore still not eradicated and everyone must be careful. Doctors distributed medicine to the victim’s relatives and those around him and his house was also sprayed with insecticides. “The gendarmes on the ground have been ordered to continue to mobilize the population to maintain cleanliness in order to fight against the plague,” said the local gendarmerie. Cleanliness is one of the first actions to fight against this disease. So that this does not spread to many other places, everyone must take responsibility.

Miora Raharisolo