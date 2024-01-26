Suspects of Kim Kardashian robbery will go to trial in 2025 | Backbiting

#Suspects #Kim #Kardashian #robbery #trial #Backbiting

The eleven men and the woman suspected of involvement in a robbery of Kim Kardashian will appear in court in April 2025. They allegedly tied up the reality star in her Parisian hotel room in 2016 and took millions worth of jewelry.

The trial will start on April 28, 2025 and is expected to last until May 23, reports BFMTV. That is almost nine years after the robbery.

During the robbery on October 3, 2016, Kardashian was tied up by five armed men. The stolen jewelry, including the wedding ring that Kardashian received from Kanye West, is together worth around 9 million euros.

Statements revealed that they had been following Kardashian for two years. The eleven suspects are still awaiting trial. In 2017, French police arrested seventeen suspects, including the reality star’s driver. The gang has been active since the 1980s and has previously been convicted of thefts and robberies.

Kardashian previously talked about her experiences. The reality star, who was bound with cuffs, zip ties and duct tape, feared she would be raped.

In 2017, Kardashian received a letter of apology from one of the suspects in the robbery. In 2019 it was announced that a French filmmaker is working on a comedy about the robbery of the reality star.

