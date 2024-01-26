Suspects of Kim Kardashian robbery will go to trial in 2025 | Backbiting

#Suspects #Kim #Kardashian #robbery #trial #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 6:24 PM

The eleven men and the woman suspected of involvement in a robbery of Kim Kardashian will appear in court in April 2025. They allegedly tied up the reality star in her Parisian hotel room in 2016 and took millions worth of jewelry.

The trial will start on April 28, 2025 and is expected to last until May 23, reports BFMTV. That is almost nine years after the robbery.

During the robbery on October 3, 2016, Kardashian was tied up by five armed men. The stolen jewelry, including the wedding ring that Kardashian received from Kanye West, is together worth around 9 million euros.

Statements revealed that they had been following Kardashian for two years. The eleven suspects are still awaiting trial. In 2017, French police arrested seventeen suspects, including the reality star’s driver. The gang has been active since the 1980s and has previously been convicted of thefts and robberies.

Kardashian previously talked about her experiences. The reality star, who was bound with cuffs, zip ties and duct tape, feared she would be raped.

In 2017, Kardashian received a letter of apology from one of the suspects in the robbery. In 2019 it was announced that a French filmmaker is working on a comedy about the robbery of the reality star.

Play button

Kim Kardashian breaks silence about armed robbery in Paris

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

Tailgate Kim Kardashian

Also Read:  Elton John sells his belongings: Banksy painting and platform boots | Backbiting

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Suspects of Kim Kardashian robbery will go to trial in 2025 | Backbiting
Suspects of Kim Kardashian robbery will go to trial in 2025 | Backbiting
Posted on
«Yaremchuk warned me: ‘Prepare for pressure, they just want to win’»
«Yaremchuk warned me: ‘Prepare for pressure, they just want to win’»
Posted on
discover the magnesium-rich vegetable prized by nutrition and longevity experts
discover the magnesium-rich vegetable prized by nutrition and longevity experts
Posted on
Ukrainian-Born Model Wins Miss Japan Sparks Controversy
Ukrainian-Born Model Wins Miss Japan Sparks Controversy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News