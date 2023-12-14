Suspicion of smuggling leads to the closure of five fuel pumps in Zaire

Five fuel stations in the province of Zaire were closed on suspicion of involvement in the smuggling of diesel and gasoline into the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the Soyo municipal director of Economic Promotion and Integrated Development, Hortênsio Sabino, cited by ANGOP, the closure of these pumps resulted from several notifications appealing to those responsible for gas stations to comply with the law.

The establishments, however, did not comply with the rules and standards of service, giving priority to supposed smugglers who bought the product in drums.

The local administration also prohibited the transport of more than 20 25-liter drums of fuel on motorbikes or vehicles, and, for the stipulated quantity, the buyer must be accompanied by a document that allows him to purchase the merchandise.