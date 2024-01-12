Suspicions of adulterated fuels ruled out

The OMH in full fuel analysis.

The first results of inspection work aimed at guaranteeing the quality of fuels sold in service stations in Toamasina have been revealed, ruling out any suspicion of questionable quality. A brigade made up of the Interregional Directorate of Energy and Hydrocarbons of Toamasina, representatives of the Malagasy Office of Hydrocarbons, and the Police conducted a raid to ensure the conformity of fuels on the local market.

The Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons reassured by announcing that no suspicious circumstances were noted during the preliminary inspection, sampling, and quality control of petroleum products. However, oil samples taken were sent to the capital for in-depth analysis in the laboratory of the Malagasy Hydrocarbons Office.

The inspection campaign, led by the interregional director of Energy and Hydrocarbons of Toamasina, Chadly Wander Assany, continues in all local stations.

Despite these results, tension is rising among passenger carriers serving national road No. 2, as well as two-wheeler drivers in the capital Betsimisaraka. The latter complain about the poor quality of the fuels, alleging damage caused to their vehicles.

He is careful

Also Read:  These habits will quickly destroy your engine. And many drivers have them

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Apart from Yogi Adityanath, no other Chief Minister has been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
Apart from Yogi Adityanath, no other Chief Minister has been invited to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya
Posted on
Julia Roberts almost didn’t play in Notting Hill: ‘Felt uncomfortable’ | Movies & Series
Julia Roberts almost didn’t play in Notting Hill: ‘Felt uncomfortable’ | Movies & Series
Posted on
Transfermarkt LIVE: Vertessen to Anderlecht, surprise Batshuayi and Fellaini? | Football24
Transfermarkt LIVE: Vertessen to Anderlecht, surprise Batshuayi and Fellaini? | Football24
Posted on
Madagascar: conjunctivitis epidemic, gatherings are prohibited
Madagascar: conjunctivitis epidemic, gatherings are prohibited
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News