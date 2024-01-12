Suspicions of adulterated fuels ruled out

The OMH in full fuel analysis.

The first results of inspection work aimed at guaranteeing the quality of fuels sold in service stations in Toamasina have been revealed, ruling out any suspicion of questionable quality. A brigade made up of the Interregional Directorate of Energy and Hydrocarbons of Toamasina, representatives of the Malagasy Office of Hydrocarbons, and the Police conducted a raid to ensure the conformity of fuels on the local market.

The Ministry of Energy and Hydrocarbons reassured by announcing that no suspicious circumstances were noted during the preliminary inspection, sampling, and quality control of petroleum products. However, oil samples taken were sent to the capital for in-depth analysis in the laboratory of the Malagasy Hydrocarbons Office.

The inspection campaign, led by the interregional director of Energy and Hydrocarbons of Toamasina, Chadly Wander Assany, continues in all local stations.

Despite these results, tension is rising among passenger carriers serving national road No. 2, as well as two-wheeler drivers in the capital Betsimisaraka. The latter complain about the poor quality of the fuels, alleging damage caused to their vehicles.

