Suspicious fire: a breakfast restaurant targeted in Montérégie

#Suspicious #fire #breakfast #restaurant #targeted #Montérégie

A breakfast restaurant in Montérégie was reportedly the target of a possibly arson fire overnight from Sunday to Monday.

Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, firefighters from the MRC Les Jardins-de-Napierville, in Montérégie, were called to fight a fire which broke out at the Eggspress restaurant located in a small shopping center on rue Saint-Paul in Saint- Remi.

They would have thus managed to limit the damage to the restaurant only, which ultimately suffered only minor damage, while sparing the rest of the building.

Given the possibly criminal nature of the fire, the investigation was transferred to the Sûreté du Québec. A fire investigator is expected to attend the scene later today to determine the causes and circumstances of the fire.