Sustainability is not among the concerns of beef consumers

Sustainability among concerns beef consumers

According to a study from the University of Kansas

USA/TodoElCampo-The University of Kansas recently conducted a survey of consumers in which they were asked what they considered most important when making decisions to buy beef in supermarkets and butcher shops.

“The four factors that consumers take into account the most are related to the freshness of the meat, the price of the cuts, its taste and the food safety of the product, says K-State agricultural economist Ted Schroeder, in a recent Cattle Chat podcast. “Consumers simply expect the meat they buy to have these qualities.”

“From a beef production standpoint, consumers place greater importance on animal welfare when making purchasing decisions, over concerns about greenhouse gases,” Schroeder said.

He added that it is important to remember that not all consumers rank their priorities in the same way.

“Consumers are heterogeneous, meaning there are niche markets present even for low-ranking product attributes,” Schroeder said.

He also said policymakers need to be aware of the costs associated with additional regulations related to beef cattle production.

“We want to produce beef that is profitable, environmentally friendly and socially acceptable, and that is all good. “But we have to be careful about imposing regulations on the industry to meet certain criteria because that will add costs, and we know that price is one of the most important factors driving consumer purchases of beef,” he said. Schroeder.

Having steady demand for beef aligns with the industry’s goal of economic sustainability, said Phillip Lancaster, a K-State beef nutritionist and sustainability expert at the university’s Beef Cattle Institute.

“From the beef industry perspective, we categorize sustainability into three pillars: economic, social and environmental,” Lancaster said.

He defined economic sustainability as profitability at the ranch level, while social sustainability relates to the public’s perception of how beef producers care for animals. Environmental sustainability encompasses soil health, water quality and greenhouse gas emissions.

Source:Eurocarne