Sustainable action at Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Oberösterreichische Versicherung supports young beekeepers with honeycombs as part of the WTA 500 tournament.

Oberösterreichische Versicherung is betting on this year’s Upper Austria Ladies Linz continues its tradition of sustainability initiatives. For every ace hit, the Upper Austrian company covers the cost of a honeycomb for a young beekeeper. As a perfect continuation of last year’s “Every Ace is a Tree” campaign, this year it is called “Every Ace is a Honeycomb”. With this campaign, Oberösterreichische Versicherung underlines the indispensable role of bees and their commitment to sustainability.

This year’s Upper Austria Ladies Linz is not just about world-class tennis, but also about protecting the environment and supporting beekeeping. For every ace hit in the tournament, the Upper Austrian team will cover the cost of a honeycomb. These honeycombs are made available to young beekeepers to promote their work and raise awareness of bees in society. It is estimated that around a third of the food consumed worldwide depends directly on pollination by bees. Last but not least, bees contribute to maintaining genetic diversity by pollinating a wide variety of plants.

“The importance of bees cannot be overemphasized. These small pollinators play a crucial role for us humans. Without them, countless plants would not be able to survive and therefore we humans would not be able to survive either. The support of young beekeepers by Oberösterreichische Versicherung is a significant contribution to the protection of our bee colonies,” emphasize the board members of Oberösterreichische Versicherung, General Director Othmar Nagl and Board Director Kathrin Kühtreiber-Leitner. “We would also like to thank the Upper Austrian State Association for Beekeeping, who are actively supporting us in this campaign. Thanks to his help, there will be a lot to see and learn about bees and honeycombs at Upper Austria Ladies Linz.”

Upper Austria Ladies Linz: A lighthouse for sustainability

At Upper Austria Ladies Linz, sustainability is very important – after all, protecting the climate and our environment is everyone’s concern.

A quick look back: In 2023, the Upper Austria Ladies Linz became a certified green event. This makes the tournament not only the largest women’s sporting event in Austria, but also the largest green sporting event in the country. In addition, three prizes were won last year.

At Europe’s largest sports business event, the SPOBIS Conference in Düsseldorf, the Upper Austria Ladies Linz was honored with the silver medal for its commitment to sustainability. In the “win sustainably” competition initiated by the Federal Ministry, Austria’s only WTA tournament received the highest award in the sports category. The Linz women’s tennis classic won second place in the “Sport & Climate Protection” category at the VIKTOR, Austria’s sports business prize.

The WTA 500 tournament will also initiate a wide range of activities in 2024. There will once again be a Green Court in the public area where different partners can present themselves in the context of sustainability. As mentioned, Oberösterreichische Versicherung is sending a strong signal with a sustainability campaign. Oberösterreichische Versicherung provides young beekeepers with a honeycomb for every ace hit during the tournament week.

This is what we are doing specifically for sustainability during the tournament:

getting there: Welcome! Every visitor can travel to the event free of charge with Linz Linien. There are also plenty of bicycle parking spaces directly in front of the Design Center.

Drinking water: Thanks to a water bar from LINZ AG, visitors can refresh themselves with water for free at the Green Court.

Stay informed: An information stand from Business Upper Austria on the topic of “Sustainable Plastics” together with the Johannes Kepler University Linz brings visitors up to date.

Upcycling competition: As part of the tournament, we invite all interested school classes to take part in our upcycling competition presented by LINZ AG. Your class would like to take part? You can find information about the conditions of participation at [email protected]. LINZ AG provides vouchers for a school trip for the three winners.

Promotional materials: These are made from sustainable material. In addition, only recycled paper is used for printing and signs are not laminated.

Hotel: Employees and players are accommodated in the neighboring hotel and can walk to the Design Center Linz. The Design Center Linz and the players’ hotel are also already certified with the Austrian Ecolabel.

Garbage: Garbage will be separated throughout the tournament. When purchasing, attention is paid to sustainable and waste-preventing products.

Reusable: In order to avoid waste, reusable items are used everywhere. Both for dishes and drinks.

Upcycling: The floors used in trade fair construction are upcycled after the tournament – including with the partner Skanbo and the Skanbo Collection.

Tennis ball: Tennis balls once played are donated to tennis clubs.

Strong TV presence for the new WTA 500 event

The Linz women’s tennis classic also flickers very intensively across the TV screens. ORF will report on the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 from Tuesday, January 30th, mostly on ORF SPORT+. On Friday, February 2nd, ORF 1 will also be offering a broadcast time from 1:35 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. immediately after the men’s Ski World Cup downhill in Chamonix. And on Sunday, February 4th, after the finals in the afternoon (from 2:00 p.m.), the highlights of the WTA 500 tournament will be broadcast again on ORF SPORT+ (8:15 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.).

As always, the private broadcaster LT1 also provides extensive TV coverage – not only about the sporting highlights of the tournament, but also about the diverse activities and attractions in the supporting program.