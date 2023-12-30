Suzan & Freek look back on a ‘year full of love’ | Stars

#Suzan #Freek #year #full #love #Stars

Suzan Stortelder and Freek Rikkerink, better known as musical duo Suzan & Freek, look back on “a year full of love.” The couple and singing duo wrote this on Instagram on Saturday.

“The year of our Netflix documentary, a great summer with many festivals, the new album, wonderful trips, five shows in the Ziggo Dome & Sportpaleis, and a small party in December.” With the latter, the couple refers to their wedding on December 2. The post shares a series of photos from this year, including their wedding, their Netflix documentary and Rikkerink completing the Berlin Marathon.

“Thank you for another wonderful year, whether you sang along at one of our 62 performances or watched from the socials. We wish you all a round & healthy 2024, cheers to a new year full of happiness, love, new music and lots of beautiful things!”

