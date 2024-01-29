Suzan Stortelder found harmonica solo with VVAL ‘so exciting’ | RTL Boulevard

#Suzan #Stortelder #harmonica #solo #VVAL #exciting #RTL #Boulevard

Suzan Stortelder (31), part of the singing duo Suzan & Freek, found playing the harmonica during De Vrienden van Amstel Live (VVAL) “so exciting”. The singer wrote this on Instagram on Sunday. She is proud of herself for doing it anyway.

“We watched the VVAL show together on the couch, we were allowed to sing ‘Passion’ together with Clouseau & Guus Meeuwis,” she writes on the medium. “A huge honor, but extra exciting for me because it includes a harmonica solo that I was allowed to play. For the first time on a type of harmonica that I had never played before, I practiced for weeks until literally blisters were on my lips .”

She found it very exciting every evening “because a little voice comes into your head that says: ‘Tonight something will go wrong and you will be missed’. It may not have been perfect, but I did it for 14 evenings, so I’m quite proud that I got over the tension!”

The singer wants to share this “because people often think that we/I don’t find things exciting because we are on such big stages,” she explains. “But I think so. Maybe you also find something very exciting, then don’t let the voice in your head let in, that’s what I try too. Even if you have to put on a clean shirt after a performance because of the sweat. “