Suzan Stortelder found harmonica solo with VVAL ‘so exciting’ | RTL Boulevard

#Suzan #Stortelder #harmonica #solo #VVAL #exciting #RTL #Boulevard

Suzan Stortelder (31), part of the singing duo Suzan & Freek, found playing the harmonica during De Vrienden van Amstel Live (VVAL) “so exciting”. The singer wrote this on Instagram on Sunday. She is proud of herself for doing it anyway.

“We watched the VVAL show together on the couch, we were allowed to sing ‘Passion’ together with Clouseau & Guus Meeuwis,” she writes on the medium. “A huge honor, but extra exciting for me because it includes a harmonica solo that I was allowed to play. For the first time on a type of harmonica that I had never played before, I practiced for weeks until literally blisters were on my lips .”

She found it very exciting every evening “because a little voice comes into your head that says: ‘Tonight something will go wrong and you will be missed’. It may not have been perfect, but I did it for 14 evenings, so I’m quite proud that I got over the tension!”

The singer wants to share this “because people often think that we/I don’t find things exciting because we are on such big stages,” she explains. “But I think so. Maybe you also find something very exciting, then don’t let the voice in your head let in, that’s what I try too. Even if you have to put on a clean shirt after a performance because of the sweat. “

Also Read:  GSC postpones Stalker 2 again, shares 'final' release date - Gaming - News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Opposition’s Strong Accusations against the President of South Korea Regarding Alleged Gratification of His Wife
The Opposition’s Strong Accusations against the President of South Korea Regarding Alleged Gratification of His Wife
Posted on
These brands produce very powerful supercars… but no one knows about them!
These brands produce very powerful supercars… but no one knows about them!
Posted on
‘Old Smoker’ Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy
‘Old Smoker’ Star, Smoky Star Found Hiding in the Middle of the Milky Way Galaxy
Posted on
Government structure may undergo further changes –
Government structure may undergo further changes –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News