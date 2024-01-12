Suzanne Schulting can’t stop laughing when friend Noa Vahle interviews her: ‘Who thought this was a good idea?’ | Show

#Suzanne #Schulting #stop #laughing #friend #Noa #Vahle #interviews #thought #good #idea #Show

Sports reporter Noa Vahle and top skater Suzanne Schulting caused hilarity in De Oranjewinter on Thursday evening. Vahle did a serious interview with the athlete in Thialf, but because the two are also good friends in private, Schulting could initially only laugh.

“Besides the fact that she is a fantastic short track speed skater, she is also a very good friend of mine,” Vahle introduced the interview that was recorded earlier in the day. “Yes, that went smoothly,” responded presenter Hélène Hendriks, who had already seen the images.

Vahle (24) can be heard saying that the camera is running and the conversation can begin. It takes some getting used to for friends who normally chat without cameras and hundreds of thousands of viewers, and perhaps sooner with a coffee or wine. Schulting (26) cannot suppress her laughter. “Why did we think this was a good idea?” she says, now recovering.

Professional Vahle just asks the first question, but that doesn’t help. “How are you?” she tries, after which Suzanne laughs again. The next attempt seems more successful, until Schulting answers after her ‘with you?’ asks. That is possible in private, but not in this interview. “Oh that’s not allowed,” Suzanne laughs. Only on the next attempt does Schulting keep a straight face. “Yes, good.” The broadcast showed a short fragment of a longer conversation, but: “It lasted twenty minutes,” Vahle said.

Big cut in back

It is quite surprising that things are going so well, because the top athlete has had a tough year. After the World Short Track Championships in March, she was completely exhausted and had to rest, Vahle recalled. She went on holiday, but things did not improve quickly. Schulting would not return to the ice until December, but just before that she got a colleague’s skate in her back during a training session. The photos (at the bottom of this article, but beware: shocking) made the studio guests dizzy.

It turned out that no muscles were damaged, so she recovered quite quickly. “It’s a kind of heartbreak,” Schulting explains her feeling in the video. “It sounds crazy, but… Your great love is of course Sam (van Royen, Heleen’s son, ed.), but that is also skating. The fact that you are suddenly no longer allowed to do that (…), that is very difficult. You are told: ‘just sit on the couch and do nothing’. How do you behave then? You suddenly have to behave like a ‘normal person’, but for the past ten years I have only been a top athlete.”

Schulting will skate a training competition on Sunday, after which she is determined to go to the World Cup. “I really want to participate in the World Cup and be able to compete in the A-final, preferably for one color, gold.”

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Please note, the photos below are shocking

Schulting is a ‘happier Suzanne’: ‘I still have many years to be a normal person’

Suzanne Schulting’s back after she got a skate in it. © SBS

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access