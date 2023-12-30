Suzuki refused to give the Jimny to Toyota

#Suzuki #refused #give #Jimny #Toyota

The collaboration between the two manufacturers excludes another legendary model

The cooperation between Suzuki and Toyota continues to develop, but the two manufacturers will nevertheless impose some restrictions on it. The first of them is already a fact – Suzuki has refused to give permission to its partner to produce the iconic Jimny SUV under the Toyota brand, reports Autocar, citing its sources.

“That’s like asking Toyota to let us sell a Suzuki-badged Land Cruiser. The models that are the basis of our brand will not be shared and used together by the two companies, who are aware of and respect this decision,” commented a representative of Suzuki.

As part of the collaboration between Suzuki and Toyota, several models are currently sold under both brands. These are Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza, Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, as well as Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

However, Suzuki does not want to make the Swift and Jimny available for ‘badging’ (making a car under a different brand with a change of badges and name), despite falling sales. This is especially true for the Jimny, which started off very strong, but lately its market performance has fallen short of expectations.

“The fact is that Toyota asked us to give them the opportunity to sell their ‘own’ Jimny and Swift, but we politely declined. These two models are an integral part of our brand’s DNA and define its identity, so they should not be shared,” added the Suzuki source.

