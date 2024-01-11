Sven-Goran Eriksson with terminal cancer: “I may have a year to live”

#SvenGoran #Eriksson #terminal #cancer #year #live

Sven-Goran Eriksson, former Benfica coach, was diagnosed with terminal cancer and has, he says, only one year to live, roughly.

«Everyone thinks I have a disease that is not good. Everyone thinks it’s cancer, and it is. But I have to fight as hard as I can”, began by saying the former English coach, in an interview with the P1 program.

“I have perhaps, at best, a year to live. In the worst case, even less. Or at best, I suppose even more so. I don’t think doctors can be absolutely sure, they don’t have a date,” she added.

Still, Eriksson tries to see the positive side of the situation: «It’s better not to think about it. We have to trick the brain. I could think about it all the time and sit at home feeling unhappy, thinking I’m unlucky and so on.”

«It’s easy to end up in that position. But no, I see the positive side of things and I don’t dwell on setbacks, because this is the biggest setback of all, of course,” he concluded.

Sven-Goran Eriksson coached Benfica on two occasions: from 1982 to 1984 and from 1989 to 1992: with the Eagles he won three championships, a Portuguese Cup and a Super Cup.