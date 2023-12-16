Sweating while sleeping could be a symptom of an illness: here’s when you need to worry

Night sweats: in addition to being annoying, they could be the first sign of a serious illness.

Sweating during the night, while in the world of dreams, is a common condition, which can have the most disparate causes, from heat emitted by pajamas that are too heavy the da health disorders. Waking up in the morning with soaked pajamas, cold shivers, a sweaty body and wet sheets is very annoying and also causes shame when you spend a night out, in someone’s company.

Before arriving at a conclusion, in which the solution to the problem is revealed, it is necessary to understand where this condition could come from. As we have already mentioned, the causes can be multiple, such as menopause, indigestion or more or less serious health problems, where sometimes worrying is not necessary, while other times yes. To find the underlying cause, the best thing to do is to contact a doctorto explain your personal situation and get feedback.

Night sweats: they could be the warning sign of an illness

Night sweats are often accompanied by a feeling of cold and chills or from one feeling of heat which can cause redness of the skin. Among some of the possible causes that lead to night sweats with heat, we find several, let’s see.

During menopause, sweating excessively during sleep turns out to be a regular occurrence, a consequence of hormonal changes.

Males can also be affected by night sweats, especially during andropause. As in women, during menopause, night sweats in men can be the consequence of hormonal changes, in this case, the decrease in testosterone.

In women, night sweats may occur in the days preceding the arrival of the menstrual cycle.

In situations of psycho-physical stress, fear or emotional tension, night sweats occur.

  • Dysfunctions of the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis

In some cases, night sweats are the result of diseases and health disorders, such as problems with the pituitary gland, hypothalamus or thyroid; organs involved in the control of body temperature. Among the diseases that these problems bring, there is iperthyroidismcharacterized by increased sweating, linked to heat intolerance, anxiety, palpitation, weight loss, tremor.

The endocrine system, which concerns hormones, can be affected by other unhealthy conditions that cause night sweats, including: diabetes, high blood sugar, abnormal levels of sex hormones, pheochromocytoma, carcinoid syndrome.

Night sweats, associated with the sensation of cold, can be caused by severe stress, which leads the body to release cortisol and adrenaline, promoting vasoconstriction and stimulating the sweat glands. Let’s see what the other causes of this situation may be, among these we find:

Between indigestion, gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, accompanied by drop in blood pressure, dizziness and dizziness.

Myocardial infarction or cardiovascular shock.

  • Agitation and anxious states
  • Burns
  • Hypoglycemia
  • Infectious diseases
  • Vital gastroenteritis
  • Side effects of drugs
  • Tumors

Leukemia and Lymphomas.

  • Hypotension
  • Anaphylactic shock
  • Cervical arthritis
  • Motion sickness
  • Toxic Shock
  • Caffeine abuse
  • Alcohol abuse
  • Hyperhidrosis

