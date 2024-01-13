Sweden is in an uproar, government-military calls on citizens to be ready for war!

#Sweden #uproar #governmentmilitary #calls #citizens #ready #war

Jakarta –

Calls from the Swedish government and military for Swedes to be ready for war have sparked an uproar. This call sparked action panic buyingas well as fear of children, and heated debate in the Nordic country.

Although Sweden has contributed troops to international peacekeeping missions, the country has not been directly involved in armed conflict since the Napoleonic era.

Therefore, the reality of war was foreign to most Swedes.

“There may be war in Sweden,” Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin said at the annual defense conference on Sunday (7/1), warning Swedes not to be complacent.

A few days later, a similar sentiment was expressed by Swedish armed forces commander Micael Byden, who showed images of burned and bombed houses in Ukraine.

“Are you sure this could be Sweden?,” Byden asked the audience, later explaining that the question was not a rhetorical one.

“Russia’s war against Ukraine is a step, not the end goal, of its ambition to establish a sphere of influence and destroy the rules-based world order,” he added, as reported by the news agency AFPSaturday (13/1/2024).

Byden then went on to say that Sweden needed to “mentally prepare for war.”

The statement was widely shared via news outlets and social media.

(ita/ita)