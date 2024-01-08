Sweden plans to send a battalion-sized contingent to Latvia

#Sweden #plans #send #battalionsized #contingent #Latvia

“We are happy with this important decision, which, together with Sweden’s upcoming accession to NATO, will be a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and Latvia’s defense,” said the minister, who is currently participating in the Swedish national defense conference “Society and Defense”.

Latvia’s Ministry of Defense told the LETA news agency that Stockholm has announced its intention to participate in NATO’s forward force battle group by deploying a battalion on Latvian territory as soon as Sweden joins NATO.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced such plans during the aforementioned conference. He emphasized that this is part of Sweden’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s defense and deterrence capabilities.

The international battle group in Latvia is led by Canada. It consists of more than 1.7 thousand soldiers from 11 countries: Albania, Czech Republic, Spain, Iceland, Italy, Montenegro, Canada, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and North Macedonia.

Allied troops participate in joint military exercises with national armed forces, improving interoperability and the ability to respond to security challenges.

Last year, the defense ministers of Latvia and Canada signed a declaration on the strengthening and further expansion of the NATO Forward Battle Group in Latvia to the brigade level. It is expected that the brigade will reach full combat readiness by 2026.

Sweden, along with Finland, applied for NATO membership in 2022 after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February of that year. Finland became a member of the Alliance in April last year.

Turkey is delaying approval of Sweden’s NATO accession protocol, accusing the North of being overly lenient towards individuals and groups that Ankara sees as threats to its security.

Turkey’s parliament is likely to vote on Sweden’s accession to NATO no earlier than mid-January, parliamentary sources told AFP late last year.

Hungary, the only other NATO member that has yet to make a decision on Sweden, has not announced when it will.

