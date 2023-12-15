Sweden’s choice for the World Cup semi-final against France – they are over

Sweden has impressed in the handball World Cup and won all of its seven matches so far. In the quarter-final against Germany, it was a clear victory with 27-20 – and in tonight’s semi-final, an effort at least as stable will be required.

There awaits France – a great nation that Sweden has not defeated in nine years (nine losses and two draws in the last eleven meetings).

With the hope of to break the trend Sweden’s national team captain Tomas Axnér makes a change in the team compared to the one that faced Germany on Wednesday.

Right-handed Mathilda Lundström is back from a fever and replaces right-handed Nina Dano, who, together with goalkeeper Irma Schjött, is sitting out the meeting with France.

The match is played in the Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark, kick-off is at 9pm.

