Swedish Crown Princess Victoria and family at customs on Christmas Eve | Royals

#Swedish #Crown #Princess #Victoria #family #customs #Christmas #Eve #Royals

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her family visited customs in Stockholm on Sunday to draw attention to people who are not free during the holidays.

Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel and their children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar visited a customs post on Christmas Eve where they spoke with various employees. Images of the visit were shared on the Instagram page of the Swedish royal family.

‘Norwegian Princess Ingrid Alexandra (19) lives with boyfriend’ | Royals | Telegraaf.nl

In the post on the court’s social media channel, the visit is described as “A special Merry Christmas greetings to everyone working in Sweden this weekend!”

In addition, the post states what Victoria’s intention for the visit was: “The Crown Princess conveyed her wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to the Swedish customs staff working over Christmas and the upcoming holidays.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.