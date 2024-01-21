#Swedish #politics #entertaining #oneman #spectacle

Sara Skyttedal at KD's election vigil after the EU elections 2019.

Oh Soooo, I think for some reason always when Sara Skyttedal has been out cranking. It’s to the tune of Mauro Scocco’s old eighties hit of the same name. The somewhat desperate tone in the chorus could have been composed for KD’s most brawling.

Over time, Sara Skyttedal has become Swedish politics’ most entertaining one-man spectacle. A hurricane that uproots wherever she goes. Ideologically somewhere on the borderland between an American evangelical and a dandelion child from the Brandbergs who genuinely seems to wonder why all the other million-program kids don’t have her drive. She is a bombshell in every sense of the word, except possibly the literal one. A Barbenheimer, to speak blockbuster lingo.

But mostly, of course, she is a thorn in the side of parts of the political establishment since 2015, when she as KDU chairman celebrated that the December agreement had fallen with champagne.

Sara Skyttedal is far from the old image of the KD(S) woman as a gentle, God-fearing and slightly intellectually retarded older lady. She is a bit far from the updated KD woman for that matter as well, she with beach waves in her hair, pearl earrings and unmistakably some sort of anti-abortion commitment in her baggage.

Skyttedal instead talked about her own abortion in SVT’s Min sanning two years ago, with no obvious goal other than to share how difficult the decision can be to make.

Breaking taboos is Sara Skyttedal’s best sport, and she does it with a speed that few can handle. In less than a year, she has thrown the Christian Democrats into staff mode on a handful of occasions when she

at the beginning of last year – and without anchoring it in the party – began to campaign for the legalization of cannabis. Sara Skyttedal said that the drug saved her life and that she smoked in “countries where there has been a different legal situation than it does in Sweden”.

just a few months later, fellow party member Johan Ingerö accused him of a nine-year-old sexual assault that cost him the post of party secretary.

in October David challenged Lega for the party’s first place in the European Parliament election, after she lost it after 1 and possibly, to some extent, 2. Skyttedal won the confidence of the party council and took back the first place to Brussels after a vote, until yesterday when she lost it again, to Alice Teodorescu Måwe, who has more of an aura of prudent student council president. Who wouldn’t have been colorless next to Sara Skyttedal, on the other hand?

After the allegations against Johan Ingerö last spring, she suddenly and somewhat unexpectedly won the attention of Swedish feminism. Anyone in such a vulnerable situation could of course have allowed themselves to be embraced by this new warm embrace. Be a little flattered and maybe even approach the Swedish liberal left? Not Sarah. When the news about illegal contacts reached Sweden’s newsrooms yesterday, it turned out to be with the Sweden Democrats that Skyttedal tried to fraternize. Completely in line with Swedish politics’ most tumultuous career. A Chaos Woman who knows how to choose her attributes. Champagne and cannabis. More hip hop than praise. If KD had 99 problems since the last EU election, a majority have to do with Sara Skyttedal. It’s quite impressive actually.

The question is usually asked at regular intervals: Which politician would you most like to have a beer with? For me, the answer is always the same: Sara Skyttedal, of course! If she now drinks beer, it is doubtful. But maybe a glass of champagne. Or a home-rolled cigarette, in some country that has a different legal situation, of course.