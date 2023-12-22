Sweet Dreams not shortlisted for Oscar nominations

#Sweet #Dreams #shortlisted #Oscar #nominations

vandaag, 00:32

The Dutch film Sweet Dreams, starring Renée Soutendijk, is not on the shortlist for the Oscar for best foreign film. Also the EO documentary Buurman Abdi by Dutch director Douwe Dijkstra did not make the shortlist.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has selected 15 films from a total of 88 entries. These films have a chance of being nominated for the most important American film awards in January.

Major contenders for a nomination this year are Perfect days van Wim Wenders (Japan), The promised land by Nikolaj Arcel (Denmark), The zone of interest by Jonathan Glazer (Great Britain), I captain by Matteo Garrone (Italy) and Fallen leaves van Aki Kaurismäki (Finland).

Barbie

The film Barbie appears most often on the shortlists with five entries. The film has three chances in the Music (Original Song) category, once in Music (Original Score) and once in the Sound category.

The 96th edition of the Academy Awards will take place next year on March 10 in Los Angeles. The actual five nominations for the film awards per category will be announced on January 23, 2024.