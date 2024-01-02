Sweetness and freshness meet in this very easy to make cocktail

Lots of freshness for the preparation of a truly unique and original drink. A real discovery for mixology enthusiasts.

It is a very original drink, whose name says a lot about its type and its incredible origins. Yes is about the Missionary’s Downfall.

Let’s find out together how this particular cocktail is prepared and what the ingredients are that make it special and tasty to the palate of lovers of great cocktails.

The ingredients

So here’s what it would be the original Missionary’s Downfall recipe. We provide you with the original recipe with ounces, the British measurement system, but here’s a trick for equivalence: one liquid ounce corresponds to approximately 28.41 ml. Therefore it will be enough to make the report!

  • 1/2 oz lime juice
  • 1 oz di Honey Mix
  • 1/2 oz Peach Brandy
  • 1 oz traditional light rum, smooth
  • 3 or 4 whole pineapple pieces
  • a dozen mint leaves

The original recipe calls for the inclusion of Peach Brandy, but this liqueur is no longer on the market, being replaced today by peach liqueur, which does not have quite the same flavour, but is very close. To prepare the drink, you need to insert all the ingredients in the blender belltogether with the mint, and then then proceed to blend.

Il drink should be served in a large cup, like that of brandy so to speak, precisely to allow the mixture, the foam and the mint itself, to blend together. But there are secrets to making a correct Missionary’s Downfall.

The secrets to an excellent cocktail

First of all, pay attention to the use of ice in the preparation. Must dose the ice correctly. It must also be well chopped, without large pieces that will later dissolve. The result must be similar to a smoothie, then a soft mixture and make sure that the ice is completely melted, like a cream. If the ice does not melt completely it would affect the correct success of the preparation. That is, it would go to create a layer of water which is not good at all for the success of the cocktail.

This would make the cocktail more watery. There should instead only be two layers in the glass, the drink, with all its compounds, and its foam. Mint also has its role and it is important that the drink has completely melted ice for this reason too, to ensure that “drowned” slightly into the drink and does not emerge on the surface, as in the case of too much unmelted ice which then becomes liquid. In the recipe there is very little rum and many sweet ingredients such as honey, pineapple and peach liqueur.

AMBER Alert | A one-year-old baby wanted in Montreal
In Sweden, thermometers fell to -40 degrees
Sweetness and freshness meet in this very easy to make cocktail
Action-packed survival shooter for the PC: Indie hit free today in the Epic Games Store
