SWIMMING – ANALAMANGA – Managing wins the 4-hour relay trophy

Innovation. The Analamanga swimming league organized the Christmas Cup on Sunday as the opening competition of the 2023-2024 season at the ANS swimming pool in Ampefiloha. It was a two in one event.

The morning was devoted to an interclub cross-country race called the “4 hour relay”. “It was the very first in a swimming pool because such a competition takes place in open water while we do not have a secure lake,” underlined Valisoaniaina Rasoanjanahary, president of the Analamanga league. All swims were authorized and the number of swimmers per team was not limited.

The Managing club team of thirty-nine swimmers won the trophy by covering 17,250 km during the four hours. “I covered more than 5km,” said Baritiana Andriampenomanana, member of the national team at the Island Games, at the Junior Worlds in Israel and most recently at the African Junior Championships in Mauritius. Impressively, the Tanà Racing Club team formed solely by the brother-and-sister elites of Malagasy swimming, Lananomena and Malalasoa Andrianirina, finished in second place with a cumulative distance of 16,950km. “We did two hours each. I completed a distance of 8,400m and 7,600m for my sister,” rejoices Nomena Andrianirina, who has already represented the country at the world championships, the African championships and the Island Games.

Unfortunately, Nomena and Malalasoa did not appear in the selection for the home games, due to lack of summons required by their employer and educational establishment. Third place went to Saint Michel (15,250km). Club du Car finished in fourth place (14km), Cosfa fifth (13,500km) and Esca in sixth position (12,850km). The season opening competition dedicated to licensees and non-licensees took place in the afternoon.

Serge Rasanda