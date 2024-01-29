SWIMMING – ELECTION – Roland Raveloson new boss of the Federation

Mick Roland Raveloson, new president of the Malagasy Swimming Federation.

The president of the Saint-Michel club, Mick Roland Raveloson, is unanimously elected president of the Malagasy Swimming Federation for the next four-year term.

A new president at the head of the Malagasy Swimming Federation. At the end of its Elective General Assembly on Saturday at the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha, the president of the Saint-Michel club, Mick Roland Raveloson, aged 51, was elected president for the next four-year term. He won handily against four other candidates, namely Atlanta Olympian Harijesy Razafindramahatra, multiple national champion Richard Randrianandraina, Jaona Rabary, former president of the Saint-Michel club, and Désiré Thomas.

Mick Roland Raveloson thus succeeds the outgoing president, General Gabriel Ramanantsoa. The seven leagues affiliated with the Federation unanimously entrusted him with the chair of the boss of the FMN for the next Olympic mandate. “In my priorities, I will try to restore the image and consolidate cohesion between the stakeholders and leaders of Malagasy swimming. The voting result apparently means there is solidarity between the leagues. They demonstrated the desire to support the Federation in carrying out its projects. It’s already a step forward,” underlines Mick Roland Raveloson. “We will devote our efforts above all to promoting swimmers, to organizing training for them by making all members of the office responsible,” he continued.

Partiality

Being president of a club and asked about the concerns of clubs regarding possible nepotism in the selection of swimmers who will represent the country in international competitions, he replied: “I am here to eradicate this practice. Swimmers make efforts and sacrifices to achieve good results, so the best deserve to be included in the selection. The proof, when I was president of the Saint-Michel club, there was never any partiality and I will continue in this direction at the head of the Federation,” reassures the new boss of the FMN.

As for solutions to the problem of swimmers during the winter period, “we will collaborate with the ministry to be able to exploit the naturally heated 25m swimming pool in Vatovavy Fitovinany, and another in Alaotra Mangoro in order to avoid interruption of swimmers’ training during the winter (…) We are also considering decentralizing national competitions. Negotiations with those responsible for the CNaPS swimming pool in Vontovorona are also underway,” he specifies.

“I voted for him because he submitted his candidacy documents first. He came to meet me in person to present convincing projects. In addition, he has already demonstrated good governance and efficiency as president of the Saint-Michel club, to name only the organization of “Vive l’avenir”, a national-scale competition,” confides Valisoa Rasoanjanahary. , president of Analamanga, the league which represents two thirds of the licensees in Madagascar.

Serge Rasanda