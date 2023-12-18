SWIMMING – ELECTION – The single ineligible candidate

Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa’s candidacy was rejected

The candidacy of Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa was refused during the elective general assembly on Saturday. It was decided that the election is postponed for January 27, 2024.

After a three-week postponement, the ordinary and elective General Assembly of the Malagasy Swimming Federation (FMN) were held on Saturday at the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha. The AGO did indeed take place while the election was postponed for January 27 following a long discussion between the General Assembly, that is to say the seven affiliated leagues, the steering committee of the federation and the sole candidate Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Malagasy Olympic Committee.

One of the eligibility criteria of this candidate for the position of president of the FMN who already held the position of secretary general at the time of the Malagasy Pétanque Federation is not respected. “Our statute mentions that the candidate with a background in the management of a sports movement will not be able to run and is not eligible,” underlined the outgoing president of the FMN, General Gabriel Ramanantsoa. “We sent a letter to the International Federation of Pétanque and Provençal Game following the COM’s recommendation requesting more clarification on the candidate’s situation. The international body has confirmed that he is among those sanctioned,” he explained.

As a precaution

The team of the outgoing federation received the letter from the International Federation of Pétanque and Provençal Game which confirmed the situation of the candidate on November 25 but preferred to wait for the presence of representatives of the MJS and the COM to discuss the situation. After around thirty minutes of discussion, Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa left the meeting room, apparently very disappointed and did not want to answer the journalists’ questions. The latter will still have the right to appeal and will provide explanations and proof that he is not concerned by this sanction matter.

Asked by journalists if he will change his mind and present his candidacy in the election postponed at the end of January, Gabriel Ramanantsoa reaffirmed that he will no longer be a candidate. “Let’s leave room for others. I invite those who have the will to promote discipline. Perhaps I have not accomplished the mission 100% after eight years as president of the federation. It will be up to my successor to finish it to the end,” confided the former boss of the FMN. The latter came out through the front door by unanimously obtaining the approval of the seven leagues on the reports for the 2022-23 season and the discharge of the 2019-23 financial year. Story to follow regarding the elective AG.

Serge Rasanda