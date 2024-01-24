SWIMMING – ELECTION – Two former glories among the candidates ** The new boss of the Malagasy Swimming Federation will be known on Saturday.

The new boss of the Malagasy swimming federation will be known on Saturday

Five challengers on the plots. Three of the five candidates for the post of president of the Malagasy Swimming Federation are no longer to be presented. After two postponements, the elective general assembly of the federation will take place on Saturday at the National Sports Academy in Ampefiloha. Two of the contenders for the chair of president of the federation are former glories of the discipline, among others the only descendant of Eve, Harijesy Razafindramahatra. She was a multiple Madagascar champion in the 1990s and represented the country at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The other is Richard Randrianandraina, son of the former president of the federation in the 2000s. This former 3FANS club swimmer also has a solid track record in terms of national titles and records, having represented Madagascar at the Island Games and at other continental competitions. One of them, Hary Rabary Jaona of the Saint Michel club, father of elite swimmer Murielle Rabarijaona, will try a second chance after failing in 2016 against the outgoing president, Gabriel Ramanantsoa. The latter has already affirmed that he will no longer run again after these two mandates at the head of the national body and will give way to others. The two other candidates still remain unknown, namely Désiré Thomas and Roland Mick Raveloson.

This election was initially scheduled for mid-October but had to be canceled and postponed due to the political situation in the country. The second, scheduled for mid-December, also did not take place. The sole candidate Mamy Robinson Randrianarisoa was not eligible. The latter had the right to an appeal but apparently did not exercise it and did not appear again. The seven voting leagues will therefore decide the fate of the federation this Saturday.

