SWIMMING – OPEN WATER 5KM

Baritiana Andriampenomanana and Miranda Razafindretsa represented the country at the open water race in Mauritius

In the top 10. Madagascar was represented on Sunday by two swimmers, a boy and a girl, in the open water cross-country race over a distance of 5km, in Mon Choisy Grand Baie, Mauritius. This event brought together around fifty participants and rounded off in style the African junior championships which took place in the Côte d’Or, from December 6 to 10. In their first participation, the flag bearers of the Big Island did not do poorly in their respective categories.

The only Malagasy finalist in the 200m freestyle, Baritiana Andriampenomanana, missed the podium and finished in fifth place out of thirteen entered in the 16-17 year old category. The author of three national records and five best performances at the Worlds in Israel in September, covered the distance in 56:41:00.

The event was clearly dominated by the Egyptians. First place went to the Egyptian Ahmed Mohamed (53:09:08), closely followed by his compatriot Karim Maged Abdelglel (53:09:64). Moroccan El Faallaki Ilyas completed the podium (53:36:91) and South African Beukes Wade finished fourth (53:51:39).

“It’s a whole different experience. Swimming in the sea is lighter than in the pool… The techniques are different, not to mention the management of breathing in the waves (…) The Egyptians are very strong, but the South Africans are approachable given the difference between our times. We learned a lot of techniques and the atmosphere was good,” confides Baritiana after his race.

Miranda Razafindrandretsa was ranked ninth out of the fifteen competitors competing in the 16-17 year old category. She achieved a time of 1:44:51:00, while the champion of the category, the Egyptian Lamees Amr Elsokany recorded a time of 1:03:53:00.

The Egyptians were on display at this open water race. They also won the titles signed Ahmed Samir Mohamed (53:16:88) among the 14-15 year olds, and Mohamed Tarek, among the 18 year olds (1:03:47:25). The crowns among the girls were won by the South Africans. Jacob Marony climbed to the top step in the 14-15 year old category (1:04:17:00) and Caitlin Rademahers (1:05:08:00) in the 18 year old category.

Serge Rasanda